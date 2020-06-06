Mary Byers-Diaz has plead guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder, and was sentence to 12 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

According to a Sebastian County probable-cause affidavit, Byers-Diaz had mentioned wanting to kill her husband since July, and on Sept. 5 offered to pay a handyman to kill her husband Lawrence Diaz.

The man notified police and was sent to Byers-Diaz’ home with a recording device on September 6. Byers-Diaz offered the handyman a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe and other property for killing Diaz.

Byers-Diaz and the handyman agreed in the recording he would use a stun gun on her husband, break his neck and make it appear Diaz died in a car crash the evening of September 6 or over the weekend.

The couple had previously owned Balboa Marina, prior to a devastating March 30, 2018 fire.