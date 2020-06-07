Incorporations: 6.7.20
Crawford County
Chomps Live Breaks Inc., David E. Ciampoli, 1204 Big Oak Drive, Alma.
DKH Group LLC, D. Keith Hefner, 1109 Solitude Drive, Van Buren.
Local B3 Material Hauling LLC, Johnathan Bass, 1716 Peach Way, Rudy.
Dotco Properties V LLC, Michael Copher, 1809 River Overlook Loop, Van Buren.
Bellwether Holdings LLC, Philip Morton, 1904 Lee Creek Drive, Van Buren.
High 5 Anesthesia LLC, Richard L Spellins, 2215 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren.
Steven Wagner Consulting LLC, Steven R. Wagner, 317 W. Newberry Road, Alma.
Z&A Cattle and Horse Branding LLC, Zahn Miller, 5123 Bond Special Road, Van Buren.
Redleg BBQ LLC, Ryan Ellison Cobb, 802 Boulder Drive, Van Buren.
Johnson County
AKG Holdings LLC, Kate Gazenko, 1628 County Road 3581, Lamar.
Logan County
Stevie Wood Cota-L LLC, Stevie Lynn Wood, 506 N. Express St,, Paris.
Polk County
LP Painting Co., Lindon Vaughn, 1021 Polk Road 5, Grannis.
BW Martin Enterprise LLC, Wendy Martin, 906 Grandview Heights, Mena.
Sebastian County
BJT Management Company Inc., John Edward Neihouse, 3219 S. 70th St., Fort Smith.
Edward Bolden Family Foundation, Valerie Smith, 4300 Rogers Ave., No. 20 No. 304, Fort Smith.
Platinum International Marketing & Sales LLC, Gil C. Lewis III, 3400 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.
Palmer Delight Desserts LLC, Vanity Palmer, 3406 N. Q St., Fort Smith.
Kremers Management LLC, Bradley Kremers, 3413 Fairhaven Cove, Greenwood.
Clark's Electronic Solutions LLC, Anthony Clark, 3610 Towson Ave., No. 5, Fort Smith.
Perez Collision Center LLC, Ezequiel Perez Mr, 3740 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith.
Faldon Communications LLC, Donald Scott Faldon, 38 Ferndale St., Fort Smith.
HC Home Inspections LLC, Heath Jones, 500 Kathy Way, Hackett.
Llok 41 LLC, Rex M. Terry, 5000 Rogers Ave., Suite 500, Fort Smith.
River Valley Food Group LLC, Tanner Waggoner, 5804 Cedar Break Drive, Fort Smith.
Earls Turf Masters LLC, Earl Delaney, 710 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith.
Radical Roots LLC, Dirk Pulliam, 7207 Shady Ridge Court, Fort Smith.
Cash Development Company LLC, Michael Wayne Cash Jr., 8601 Gatehouse Way, Fort Smith.
Corbell Farm LLC, James A. Corbell, 9611 Highway 252 N., Lavaca.