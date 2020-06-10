In most years, June marks LGBTQ Pride Month. During this celebration of LGBTQ progress in the United States, demonstrators across the country would generally take to the streets. The marchers, both LGBTQs and allies, fill the streets with rainbow flags and floats both to recognize the rights they’ve earned and to look to the future.

Practically all pride parades scheduled for 2020 in the United States have been canceled in the wake of COVID-19. But that hasn’t kept the LGBTQ community from demonstrating — they’ve been present at Black Lives Matter protests that have sprung up throughout the United States since the death of George Floyd at the end of May.

"I’m completely OK with us stepping down for a moment, because there are some issues that you need to pay attention to more at a certain time," said Cass Lopeman, who organized a Black Lives Matter protest on Thursday in Fort Smith.

Floyd died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes during a May 25 arrest. His death has sparked Black Lives Matter protests throughout the United States and in a handful of other countries.

Fort Smith organizers have held four protests — two on May 31, one on Thursday and one on Saturday — that have drawn hundreds of demonstrators. Several LGBTQ demonstrators have been present at these rallies, wearing rainbow gear they could have easily worn at a pride parade this month.

Tobias Hiller, a transgender man, said participating in Black Lives Matter protests is "more important" than celebrating pride this year. He also said it makes sense because Marsha P. Johnson, a black transgender woman, was a key figure in the Stonewall uprising of 1969.

Hiller also pointed to the death of Tony McDade, who died after he was shot by Tallahassee, Florida police two days after Floyd. The shooting is under investigation amid reports that McDade pointed a gun at the officer.

"We need everybody to have rights, because equality is for all, not for the few," Hiller said.

Hiller also said he believes LGBTQs at the moment have more rights than black people, including the ability to legally marry since 2015. Susan Whitlow, who married her wife in 2014 because of a state provision that allowed them to do so, said there’s "an urgency" to the Black Lives Matter protests.

"Not that there isn’t an urgency to Pride, too, but in this moment, this feels more important and is more worth getting out here," Whitlow said, adding that she hoped the black community would do the same if there was an instance of similar violence against LGBTQs.

Demonstrator Rhyker Dye pointed out that many LGBTQs are also black, which obligates them to support Black Lives Matter. They also said police reforms discussed in the wake of Floyd’s death and the protests could help the LGBTQ community, which historically has also had a charged relationship with law enforcement. Legislators in several states have considered banning the use of chokeholds by law enforcement since the protests began.

Isaac Haynes, who organized the May 28 candlelight vigil for George Floyd and assisted in organizing the protests, said he "loves" the support LGBTQs have given the black community. He said he supports them in return.

"We understand being discriminated against. We sit in the same boat, so that’s the biggest role we have, is we understand what they’re going through," said Lopeman.

Amy McClain, a bisexual woman who demonstrated at the Thursday protest, said she fully supports all of the Black Lives Matter protests and hopes they are "a reoccurring thing."

"It’s been a long time coming," she said.