The national drive for protests following George Floyd’s death has slowed, but that didn’t stop demonstrators in Fort Smith from showing up on Saturday night to call out racial injustice.

Protesters on Saturday evening lined the 800 block of Garrison Avenue, once again holding signs and chanting "I can’t breathe" and "Black Lives Matter" into the night. It was the fifth protest in Fort Smith since Floyd on May 25 died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

"We want to make sure it stays fresh," said Cleavon Kursh, who helped organize the event. "Like most incidents, it’s a hot topic for a week and then it’s done for. No — people are actually tired of it, so they’re coming in and joining forces with us, and they’re helping us get the word out there."

Fort Smith residents showed up for four protests on May 31, June 4 and June 6, each of which drew more than 150 people. The protest on Saturday was smaller — about 100 people were present at its height.

Nonetheless, the demonstrators on Saturday passionately chanted from both sides of the street, calling for justice. Like the protests before, they specifically called for justice for Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who was killed by Louisville police during a no-knock warrant at the wrong address.

Tristian Price, who has attended all the protests in Fort Smith and a few in northwest Arkansas, said his parents raised him to love and accept those who are different than him despite growing up in a racist environment. It compelled him to demonstrate, he said.

"I’ve always felt like I should be able to give back. I’m a white, straight, Christian man. I understand where my privilege is, and I want to use that to help out so that when I have grandkids, they don’t have to see the kind of stuff we’ve seen in the world," he said.

Other demonstrators present Saturday night had a similar view as Price. Kimberly Cheshier, who has attended multiple protests before Saturday, said white people often "become comfortable" in their positions of power and privilege and don’t want to disturb the status quo.

She also said hearing Floyd call for his mother in his final minutes compelled her to demonstrate.

"When he cried out, I could no longer stay silent," she said.

Price’s and Cheshier’s viewpoints on the protest were reflected on a vehicle parked on the north side of Garrison Avenue, which read "Ending white supremacy starts with white people" on its window. Demonstrators stood atop the vehicle and in its hatchback with signs throughout the protest.

But for others at the protest, the theme of the event hit closer to home.

"I have a passion to support Black lives, and I feel like it’s a call to action," said Elijah Owens, 17, of Fort Smith. "I can’t be quiet anymore. It affects me personally, and I also want to make a great contribution to the world."

Some demonstrators saw the protest as part of a larger picture. Michael Robinson touted a sign that read "Community Social Advancement Fort Smith," a civic group recently formed to educate Fort Smith residents about the political landscape of the city and the state.

Robinson, the vice chairman of the group, said the protest was both an opportunity for members of Community Social Advancement to exercise their rights as United States citizens and a springboard to build the group. He said he recruited youth, who he aims to have engage other youth, to the group on Saturday night.

"We want to be able to start a social justice change with policy," he said. "We want to be able to get people involved."

Robinson also said he appreciates the white demonstrators who have shown up at the protests, especially in light of COVID-19.

"They’re risking their white lives to help save our Black lives. That’s important," he said.

Kursh said he was pleased with the protest. He said he’s going to keep pushing for more public events like it in the city.

"At the end of the day, Fort Smith has a voice," Kursh said. "Everyone has a voice, and we are one in Fort Smith."

"I hope we continue to have the protests until we can make real change," Owens said. "I don’t think we should stop it."