Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen’s trial for his charges stemming from three alleged assaults against detainees is still expected to be held Monday, June 22, at the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith.

Boen in December pleaded not guilty in December to three counts of deprivation of rights. The charges allege Boen from September 2017 to December 2018 assaulted three detainees who were not resisting.

If convicted, Boen would face up to 30 years in prison, three years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Magistrate Judge Mark E. Ford.

Boen on Sept. 14, 2017, allegedly punched a detainee in the head and body multiple times while he or she was shackled and cuffed in the back of a police car. On Nov. 21, 2018, he allegedly pushed a detainee and grabbed his beard during an interview. Two weeks later, he allegedly hit a detainee multiple times while he or she was shackled to a bench in the Franklin County Jail.

Boen during his Dec. 17 indictment forfeited all his duties as sheriff except for signing checks. He also cannot possess a firearm, have a medical marijuana card or leave the Western District of Arkansas.