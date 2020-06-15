The congressman for Arkansas’ Third District, U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, joined President Donald Trump on Saturday in attendance of graduation at the U.S. Mililtary Academy.

Womack, who serves as chairman of the West Point Board of Visitors, was also joined Saturday by Superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville, and other Army leaders at the graduation ceremony. The event honored the more than a thousand young men and women, including four cadets from the Third District, who were recently commissioned into the United States Army as second lieutenants.

Graduates from Arkansas’s Third District include:

David Nichols of Bentonville

Robert "Bobby" Norwood of Siloam Springs

Andrew Roberts of Bentonville

Joseph Sultemeier of Rogers

"Four years ago, these courageous young men and women stepped forward to serve their country," Womack said in a news release. "This moment marks a new chapter in that mission. They will now walk off these hallowed grounds as the next generation of defenders. No matter the cost, they have taken an oath to lead with integrity and honor to ensure freedom reigns. I’ve had the honor and privilege of leading the Board of Visitors the entire time these 2020 graduates have been at West Point – and I could not be more proud as they each take their place on the Long Gray Line. On behalf of a grateful nation, congratulations to the Class of 2020."

Graduates from Arkansas’ Third District include:

David Nichols of Bentonville

Robert "Bobby" Norwood of Siloam Springs

Andrew Roberts of Bentonville

Joseph Sultemeier of Rogers

The graduates who have undergone four years of rigorous academic, physical, and leadership training, recognized their oath to protect the United States faithfully and serve as leaders of character. Each newly commissioned officer previously received their second lieutenant bars and will now head to their first duty assignments.