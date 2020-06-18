A suspect who fled from Jefferson County deputies Thursday, June 18, on the west side of Pine Bluff has not been located.

Authorities are still searching for Dalton Ross, a 27-year-old white male, who fled with a woman, Brittany Kenward, 26, who was taken into custody, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle sped away, leading to a pursuit.

The driver, Kenward, drove the vehicle into a neighborhood West of Bryant Street. Kenward and the passenger, Ross, got out of the vehicle and fled into nearby woods.

Kenward was apprehended, but Ross is currently still at large. The Arkansas Department of Correction’s K-9 team is assisting with locating the suspect.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ross is encouraged to contact the Jefferson County Criminal Investigations Division at 870-541-5496 or email tips@jeffcoso.org. The caller’s anonymity is guaranteed.