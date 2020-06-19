The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• HAZEL STREET FOOD MART, 2201 W. 17th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection June 15. Diced tomatoes (49 degrees F), onion (49 degrees F), and ranch dressing (48 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection June 15. Seals on ice cream walk in freezer, dairy vault, and back walk in freezer are broken and need to be repaired or replaced for proper sealing. Door frame in the meat department is broken and needs to be repaired.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of inspection June 15. Chicken (46 degrees F) and ribs (46 degrees F) in prepared food bulk case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed trash cans in deli area containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use.

• TOWNSEND PARK BALLFIELD CONCESSION - PINE BLUFF PA, P.O. BOX 7676. Date of inspection June 15. Observation: Counter top is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of food residues.

• E-Z MART FOOD STORE, 5600 S. Olive St. Date of inspection June 11. Hand washing sink in kitchen is not provided with paper towels. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware-washing areas. Hand washing sink in kitchen is not provided with soap. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder or bar) at each hand washing sink. Observed bulk container of seasoning not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Observed boxes of food being stored directly on the floor in the walk in freezer. Boxes of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Shelving in kitchen by three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans should be covered while not in continuous use. Floors, walls, and ceilings in kitchen area, floor in walk in cooler, and ceilings in facility are unclean and needs to be cleaned. Observed lights in kitchen area not shielded. Lights should have a protective shield.

• KIM’S, 204 S. Main St., Altheimer. Date of inspection June 11. Observation: No test strips are available in establishment. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• RJ’S SPORTS GRILL & BAR, 2404 W. 37th AVE. Date of inspection June 11. Greens (44 degrees F), macaroni and cheese (42 degrees F), and meatloaf (45 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator in kitchen are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed an unlabeled bottle of chemical in kitchen. Bottles of chemical should be labeled with the common name of the substance it contains. Bottle was labeled during inspection.

• The Breakfast Den & More, 4002 Old Warren Road. Date of opening inspection June 11. Must have a sign or poster that notifies food workers to wash their hands at all hand-washing sinks used by food workers and shall be clearly visible to food workers. Observation: No sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Restroom doors standing open. Install self closing devices on these doors. Light bulbs in preparation area need to be shielded or shatterproof. Don’t prepare smoke or grease producing foods until City has signed off on vent hood system.

• THE SPOT, 111 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection June 11. Men’s restroom sink and toilet is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Plumbing fixtures such as hand washing sinks, toilets and urinals shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• C AND D CHILD CARE CENTER, 4806 W. Ninth Ave. Date of inspection June 10. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Establishment needs a general cleaning. Corrective Action: Observed missing floor tiles in establishment. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Observation: Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• CENTRAL FISH MARKET, 324 Walnut St. Date of inspection June 10. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Walls and ceiling are soiled in kitchen area. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues. Observation: Establishment needs to be cleaned. The physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.