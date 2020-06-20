Fort Smith police have promoted Criminal Investigations Capt. Jason Thompson to Deputy Chief of the Non-Uniform Bureau.

Thompson, who has served at the Police Department for 14 years, will oversee Criminal Investigations and Support Services in his new role.

"Jason has spent all of his 14 years as a public servant working to improve the culture of this Department. He has already demonstrated the leadership skills necessary to this position serving as acting Deputy Chief for the last year, and his strong community policing mindset has been crucial in guiding me in moving the department forward with 21st Century policing," said Police Chief Danny Baker.

Thompson started his career with the Police Department in 2006 as a patrol officer. He since earned the FSPD Life-Saving Award in 2009 and was named FSPD Officer of the Year in 2012.

He was chosen as deputy chief "after input from a diverse, experienced interview board of citizens and community leaders," according to a Police Department news release.

"The Fort Smith Police Department has made great strides in forming partnerships with our community, and I look forward to continuing those relationships and building new ones. I am proud to be a member of the Fort Smith Police Department and look forward to leading the men and women of the department into the future," Thompson said in a news release.