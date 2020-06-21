During Tuesday’s study session, Chief Danny Baker of the Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) and Chief Phil Christensen of the Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) will give their Annual Reports that had been delayed due to COVID-19.

Both chiefs cited the flood of Spring 2019 as one of the biggest challenge to their departments. Baker cited the majority of costs during that time was overtime for officers working 12-hour shifts seven days a week.

Each department listed their retirements and hires, Christensen listed promotions and noted that they lost one firefighter in 2019.

Driver Eric Morrison had served FSFD for 16 years and was the seventh death in the department’s history. He was 42 years old and succumbed to occupational cancer.

Due to the multifaceted nature of the FSPD, Baker pulled out each unit and gave a brief summary of their duties and achievements in 2019.

Christensen gave up-to-date reports for types calls during the entire year of 2019 through May 2020. He also included statistics of which addresses required the most responses in 2019.

Baker presented a traffic incident report that included the top five intersections for collisions. Three of those intersections are on Rogers Avenue.

The Board of Directors will also review their preliminary schedule for the July 7 meeting.

Tuesday’s study session will be held in the Fort Smith Convention Center rooms A1 and A2 at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast online.