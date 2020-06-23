Entering its golden anniversary year, Hot Springs Village anticipated a year-long celebration of its past and future.

But issues – including the COVID-19 virus pandemic and general discord – brought unforeseen challenges.

In closing remarks to the Property Owners’ Association board of directors at the June meeting, chairman Diana Podawiltz said the POA has faced and likely will continue to face challenges unprecedented in the Village’s first half century.

As an oasis from the outside world, great opportunities lie ahead for the Village, she says.

“Our goal is to create a culture of teamwork between staff, committees, property owners and board members to increase the effectiveness of governance and operations of our HSVPOA,” she said.

Respect for each individual is 1 key element, she said.

“Building a team takes time and has a very key element is trust. That has eroded over time. We have too many instances of throwing individuals or groups ‘under the bus’ with the language we use in emails, on social media, in reports and comments made in meetings.”

The POA is emerging from years with a wall built between employees, committees, property owners and board members, Podawiltz believes. “This board has torn down that wall,” she said.

With the Village’s amenities and natural beauty, it offers “an incredible lifestyle.”

An upcoming marketing campaign should raise the Village’s internet visibility, along with bringing more visitors who will consider making HSV their home. “We believe if they visit, our incredible Village will sell itself,” she said.

One key is learning to work together, despite difference of opinion.

“If we, the people who already invested in this community, continue to bicker and air our dirty laundry, continue to mistrust those who’ve been elected by majority vote and have placed their personal assets at stake to lead your POA, we will take our Village down the wrong path.

“I’m not asking you to agree with every decision, I’m just saying we’re the boots on the ground. We do not make decisions in a vacuum and the decisions we make we believe are in the best interest of the majority of our current and future property owners.

COVID-19 has brought challenges to lives and the POA’s operations -- but good can emerge. A “tremendous marketing opportunity” exists. “We need more lot owners, we need more residents to be paying assessments, using our amenities.

“Hot Springs Village for 50 years has represented an oasis from the outside world. We offer a way of life that more and more people desire.

“Together, we can accomplish great things for our Village,” she said.

In other director comments, the newest director, Pam Avila, praised the board for working quickly to meet the Village’s needs.

Dick Garrison, leading the search for a general manager, said the team has “quality candidates.” Interviews must be scheduled, but could begin as early as this week, he told directors.

Vice chairman Lloyd Sherman thanked corporate treasurer Dan Aylward and new controller Coreena Fetterhoff for their work on financial reporting.