Some confusion exists in the public’s mind regarding statistics concerning the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to the City of Hot Springs and its neighboring county, which is named Hot Spring County (no “s”), Hot Springs officials pointed out Thursday. Hot Springs is in Garland County.

“We keep hearing from people who say they have heard that our city has more current coronavirus cases then it actually does,” said Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney. “They hear, especially on broadcast media, that ‘Hot Spring County’ has a certain number of cases and assume that those figures apply to the City of Hot Springs.

“Actually, the latest numbers from health professionals list only 30 active COVID-19 cases in Garland County, and a much larger number in our neighboring county, which has Malvern as its county seat. That county’s virus numbers are affected by the fact that there is a correctional facility in the county.

“Arkansas’s county names and the names of its cities can be quite confusing at times. For instance, Searcy is not in Searcy County; Benton is not in Benton County; Van Buren is not in Van Buren County; Conway is not in Conway County; Hot Springs is not in Hot Spring County — no ‘s’.”

Mahoney was joined by Hot Springs City Manager Bill Burrough and Visit Hot Springs CEO Steve Arrison in expressing concern that potential visitors to the city might mistakenly believe that there are more virus cases in Hot Springs than there actually are.

“We have a great relationship with our neighboring county, but we hope everyone understands that we live in Garland County,” Arrison said.

It should also be noted the unincorporated gated community of Hot Springs Village is not affiliated with the city of Hot Springs, and sits in both Garland and Saline counties, but is not located near Hot Spring County, and is approximately 40 miles from Malvern, it's county seat.

The Arkansas Department of Health has not release any information on how many people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus inside the gates of Hot Springs Village