There were no new coronavirus COVID-19 infections reported in Logan County during a 24-hour period for the first time since last Friday.

Between Friday and Wednesday there were 15 new cases reported on an Arkansas Department of Health website tracking the spread of the virus, pushing to total count to 36.

There was only one recovery reported over that same five day period but there have been two on each of the last two days, raising the total to 20 overall, which leaves at 16 the total number of active cases.

There have been 1548 tests conducted for county residents, for a positivity rate of 2.3 percent.