Arkansas gas prices have risen 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.82/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,826 stations. Gas prices in Arkansas are 21.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 48.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Arkansas is priced at $1.57/g today while the most expensive is $2.39/g, a difference of 82.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.12/g today. The national average is up 17.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 52.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back ten years:

June 22, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.65/g)

June 22, 2018: $2.59/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 22, 2017: $2.02/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

June 22, 2016: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.32/g)

June 22, 2015: $2.53/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

June 22, 2014: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 22, 2013: $3.36/g (U.S. Average: $3.58/g)

June 22, 2012: $3.20/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

June 22, 2011: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)

June 22, 2010: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Memphis- $1.91/g, up 5.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.86/g.

Little Rock- $1.77/g, up 2.0 cents per gallon from last week's $1.75/g.

Shreveport- $1.79/g, up 4.1 cents per gallon from last week's $1.75/g.

"Gasoline demand has continued to recover over the last week, with a 3% rise in demand versus last week according to data from Pay with GasBuddy, and that continues to push gasoline prices higher as well, for the eighth straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "Americans continue to increasingly get in the car as summer progresses, eager not to miss out on the best months of the year, and our data is clear on that. In turn, the resurgence in gasoline demand is also pushing oil prices to their highest level in months, fueling gas prices to rebound as Americans try to find some sense of normalcy amidst the ongoing COVID-19 situation. For now, its likely that we remain on this path of rising prices, but we won't see gas prices snap back to normal for some time yet."

GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.

SOURCE: GasBuddy