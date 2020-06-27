Arkansas County

Miller Repair Service LLC was incorporated by Codi Lane Miller, 180 Sunny Side Road, DeWitt, June 19, 2020.

Mud Island Land Co. LLC was incorporated by Chris Morgan, 1609 Medical Plaza Drive, Stuttgart, June 18, 2020.

The Glitter Press LLC was incorporated by Sheria Janel Mason, 408 W. Second Ave., DeWitt, June 18, 2020.

Dallas County

CB Properties South LLC was incorporated by Craig D. Bailey, 504 N. Pine St., Fordyce, June 15, 2020.

Desha County

Dynasty Snack Shack LLC was incorporated by Adell Leigh Taylor, 1906 Old Tillar Highway, McGehee, June 15, 2020.

Moe’s Beauty Supply LLC was incorporated by Munassar Omayan, 204 N. Second St., McGehee, June 16, 2020.

Spirit Free Express LLC was incorporated by Sheila Briscoe, 234 Holloway Lane, Tillar, June 16, 2020.

Drew County

Beat The Sun LLC was incorporated by Sheila Kincaid, 314 N. Fourth St., Wilmar, June 19, 2020.

Lighthouse Home Solutions LLC was incorporated by Quintisha Douglas, 2187 Highway 425 N, Lot 20, Monticello, June 19, 2020.

Rod’s Towing & Recovery LLC was incorporated by Herbert Marcus Handley Jr., 1010 Highway 425 S, Monticello, June 15, 2020.

Wright Garage LLC was incorporated by Eric Matthew Wright, 245 East McCloy St., Monticello, June 16, 2020.

Grant County

Train Inspired LLC was incorporated by Josie Tabor, 4418 Holy Ridge Road, Traskwood, June 19, 2020.

Jefferson County

Critical Purpose LLC was incorporated by Jordan Sims, 4111 W. Seventh Ave., Pine Bluff, June 15, 2020.

Good Tree Good Fruit LLC was incorporated by Tabitha Hudson, 4005 Ryburn Road, Pine Bluff, June 19, 2020.

GTH Productions LLC was incorporated by Jordan Sims, 4111 W. Seventh Ave., Pine Bluff, June 15, 2020.

Jai Mata Ji LLC was incorporated by Maheshkumar Amrutlal Patel, 1 Hospitality Inn, White Hall, June 19, 2020.

Juice’d Up Fitness LLC was incorporated by Justin Lamont Gardner, 6502 Cimarron Drive, Pine Bluff, June 19, 2020.

Ladyd’s Custom Gifts & Designs LLC was incorporated by Danietta Nelson, 1507 W. 34th Ave., Pine Bluff, June 16, 2020.

My Kraft Room LLC was incorporated by Tionna Ladd, 4602 S. Florida St., Pine Bluff, June 17, 2020.

The Kahdijah Collection LLC was incorporated by Destiny K. Coleman, 3506 S. Missouri St., Pine Bluff, June 16, 2020.

World Greatest Class LLC was incorporated by Jordan Sims, 4111 W. Seventh Ave., Pine Bluff June 15, 2020.

Lincoln County

Janice Janitorial Service LLC was incorporated by Janice Massie, 607 S. Jefferson St., Star City, June 16, 2020.