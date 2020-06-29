In Fort Smith’s May sales tax numbers released on Monday, the Streets Tax was below budget by 1.7%, the Bonds Tax was 0.92% short and the Fire and Parks Tax was 4.78% below budget.

The original projection for May was an 80% decrease in sales tax as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year, all sales taxes are less than 0.5% below budget.

This lower-than-expected decrease in sales tax means Fort Smith should not take as long to recover from pandemic restrictions as initially expected.

One reason this is happening could be that not as many people in Fort Smith are being financially impacted by the pandemic in that there is not as much unemployment and therefore people are spending almost as much as they did before COVID-19.

Another possibility could be from the actions taken by the city to reduce the budget by 10% across the board so that Fort Smith was prepared to take the financial hit.