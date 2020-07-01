Steel Horse Rally organizers have rescheduled the Fort Smith motorcycle rally to 2021, citing COVID-19 concerns.

The rally will be rescheduled to May 7-8, 2021, according to a news release. It was initially postponed to Aug. 21-22, 2020, because of the virus.

The rally regularly draws tens of thousands to downtown Fort Smith for two days and has a multimillion-dollar impact on the city.

"The safety of our attendees, volunteers and all who attend the Steel Horse Rally is paramount," said rally President Dennis Snow. "With the current health emergency restrictions and uncertainty about the future, the decision to reschedule the rally was really out of our hands. We are devastated to have to make this announcement on behalf of our board, volunteers and sponsors."

