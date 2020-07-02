Baptist Heath-Fort Smith has relocated its COVID-19 testing site for people concerned about possible exposure to COVID-19 or who are experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever, or cough.

The drive-thru testing site was moved Wednesday and will be located in the southeast parking lot of the Baptist Health Medical Plaza located at 1500 Dodson Ave. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. seven days a week. Those wishing to be tested can call (479) 709-6845 to pre-register for a COVID-19 test.

The site was formerly at Ben Geren Regional Park on Zero Street as a regional operation with Mercy Hospital Fort Smith. Mercy will still provide testing for their patients at that location.

"With an increase in the need for testing available in our region, we decided to offer the second location on our campus to meet the needs of residents of western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma," said Stephanie Whitaker, MSN, RN, vice president of Patient Care and chief nursing executive for Baptist Health-Fort Smith and Baptist Health-Van Buren. "We are still working with Mercy, as well as county officials, to coordinate our services to benefit the community."

To access lab results including those from COVID-19 screenings, patients can sign up for MyChart and download the MyChart app. It is an easy and secure way to manage your health care and access much of your medical records online.

Baptist Health-Fort Smith is also extending the hours of its COVID-19 hotline, which is staffed by nurses to help residents better understand their conditions and receive direction on the next steps for care should they be concerned about exposure to COVID-19. The hotline is (479) 709-6845 and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, and Sunday.