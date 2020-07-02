The owner of the property adjacent to Civil Axe Throwing has sued the business and its property owner over noise complaints and impacts of the axe throwing.

Eric Arthur, who owns 1115-1117 Garrison Ave., has sued Civil Axe Throwing, property owner Keith Lau and his agencies Keith Lau Properties and KCP Real Estate on grounds of private nuisance, trespass and negligence. Arthur’s attorney Josh Bugeja in the lawsuit argued the "excessive" axe throwing has caused dust, vibrations and loud noises in his plaintiff’s business.

The lawsuit alleges loud noises can be heard in Arthur’s building any time a Civil Axe customer throws an axe at a target. The axe when thrown strikes a target or wooden partition, which makes a loud noise that "can be heard in all parts of the Plaintiff’s building." The axes also cause vibrations, which are greater when axes are thrown simultaneously, the lawsuit alleges.

"The constant impact of axes striking targets placed on the wooden partition anchored to the floor, baseboard and end rafters attached to and abutting the party wall have caused and will continue to cause excessive noise, vibrations, clouds of dust, weakening of mortar in the Party Wall and other damage in and to Plaintiff’s building," the lawsuit states. It additionally alleged the axes striking the partition "have significantly interfered with and will continue to interfere with" the plaintiff’s ability to eat, sleep and work and will cause increased blood pressure and headaches.

Bugeja in the suit argues the vibrations from the impacts of the axes constitute trespassing. He also argued Lau and KCP Real Estate failed to take steps to preserve the common wall between the two properties.

Lau in response argued in favor of Exception 9 in Chapter 16, Article II of the Fort Smith Municipal Code, which states unreasonable or excessive noise does not apply to the Central Business Improvement District. He also alleged he has reached out to Arthur about the possibility of putting sound dampening against the wall, but that Arthur has been unreceptive.

Lau on Wednesday also said he "would love to" settle the lawsuit out of court if possible.

The lawsuit was filed after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, allowing customers to gather at businesses.