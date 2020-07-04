OKLAHOMA CITY — It's still too early to directly link a June 20 campaign rally by President Donald Trump to an increase in coronavirus cases in Tulsa County, the director of the Tulsa Health Department said Thursday.

The county has reported more than 1,300 confirmed cases of the virus in the 11 days since the rally drew about 6,200 people to the BOK Center in Tulsa, including a record 259 cases on June 23.

"People, it takes a while to develop symptoms, they go and have to get into a place to be tested and then we get a lab report," said Bruce Dart. "Frankly (we) probably won't see until next week just because of the lag from symptoms to testing to reporting."

Dart said previously that the incubation period for the virus is two to 14 days and health officials would be watching closely for six weeks for infections linked to the weekend of the president's rally.

Dart said the increase has so far been traced to smaller gatherings such as at bars, gyms, restaurants, weddings and funerals.

OKLAHOMA REVENUE

Oklahoma has ended the fiscal year with a $585.5 million budget shortfall amid an economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, state Treasurer Randy McDaniel said Thursday.

The state collected just more than $13 billion during the 12 months that ended June 30, or 4.3% less than the previous year, McDaniel said.

Businesses were closed in March in an effort to slow the spread of the virus. McDaniel said collections in June showed improvement over the previous two months after the state began reopening in late April.

June collections of about $1.1 billion are 4.9%, or $56.4 million below June 2019. McDaniel said the number is an improvement compared to 31.8% and 14% declines over year ago numbers in April and May.

State lawmakers in April approved a budget, then voted to override a veto by Gov. Kevin Stitt, that includes cuts of about 4%

CORONAVIRUS CASES

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Thursday reported 14,539 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 359 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, an increase of 427 cases and six deaths from Wednesday's report.

The actual number of cases is believed to be far higher, but many people haven't been tested and some who get the disease don't show symptoms.

The department reported 11,048 people have recovered from the virus while 368 are hospitalized with either the virus or are under investigation.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.