Libraries have been around for as long as reading. From scrolls kept in Roman libraries, to the legendary Library of Alexandria, to monasteries, to your corner library, collections of books and scrolls have been in existence for millennia.

As recently as the 19th century, most libraries were exclusive while some even charged fees. In an effort to make American libraries more accessible, Andrew Carnegie started building public libraries all over the country.

With how poorly he treated his workers, many saw Carnegie’s efforts as too little, too late.

The Malatestiana Library in Cesena, Italy, was the first community-run library and boasted texts in Latin, Hebrew and Greek. This library was founded in 1447 and has over 400,000 books.

During the enlightenment period, the early 18th century, libraries became increasingly popular and even began lending books out to members of the public. This was not a universal rule, as the Public Library Act had not yet been passed.

At the turn of the 19th century, most of the libraries were private and subscription-based. The cost would be a guinea, a little more than $82 today, for a day.

The Museums Act of 1845 and the Public Libraries Act of 1850 in England made these two institutions free and available to everyone and funded them through taxes.

America saw public libraries throughout its history, but the first modern public library was established in 1833 was Peterborough Town Library in Peterborough, New Hampshire. The first public library funded by taxes in America was the Boston Public Library which was established in 1848.

Libraries are now known as places for books, computer access and meeting places. They are key to providing resources to those who can’t afford it.

There are still libraries that are more exclusive than others, but there is more access to information now than ever before.

A portion of your local tax goes to fund your local library. Without that support, libraries would not be able to acquire more books, subscribe to newspapers to provide news to residents or keep their computers up to date.

Library cards are free to those who live in the community and available to those outside the community for a fee.

In Fort Smith, there are four branches of the same library system which means if you have a card for one of them, you have access to all of them.

Many libraries have annual book sales to raise funds and Fort Smith Public Library Main Branch has a cafe to help subsidize costs.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries have closed down. Some are opening back up either by appointment or with curbside pickup. This pandemic has taught us how important these resources are to the community.

Fort Smith Public Library

The Fort Smith Public Library is now open by appointment only. The library will re-open in phases, following the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, and the Arkansas Department of Health. The focus during the library's first phase of reopening is on short visits to the Main Library by appointment only. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Each appointment is for a maximum of 30 minutes. For more information on appointment requirements, or to make an appointment, please visit https://www.fortsmithlibrary.org/node/8403