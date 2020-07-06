Ronnie Booth, Michael Booth, and Paul Lancaster (The Trio) make up this award-winning trio known for harmony-drenched vocals and warm, easy voices.

The Trio loves gospel music. Each believes it touches the soul and offers encouragement and hope. By singing and ministering to audiences through word and song, these gentlemen are fulfilling God’s call on their lives.

These men are deeply committed to musical excellence, yet have a greater desire to impact the hearts of those listening to their music. Refreshing humor, inspiring songs, and encouraging words are embedded in every concert.

This trio, collectively and individually, has been acknowledged as one of the finest in the business having received many awards over the years, including Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Trio of the Year, Male Group of the Year, Best Live Performers, Artist of the Year and others.

Although the group is grateful for the recognition of their work, their aspiration is for all honor and glory to be God’s alone.

Ronnie, Michael, and Paul do not know when they will no longer climb on the bus and travel the highways to meet and minister to people.

They do know, however, that until that day comes, they will continue their mission of proclaiming that Jesus Christ is the only way to achieve salvation and eternal life and they will never cease announcing to the world that He is the only One who can give the peace and comfort they desire.

Booth Brothers will be in concert at Village Bible Church, 100 Ponderosa Way, at 7 p.m. Friday, July 31. Tickets are required and there is limited seating. Reserve your ticket by calling the VBC office at 501-922-0404.



