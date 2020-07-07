CARTI announced its plans Tuesday morning to build its fifth comprehensive CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff, bringing its statewide presence to 17 treatment locations in 15 communities.

CARTI announced its plans Tuesday morning to build its fifth comprehensive CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff, bringing its statewide presence to 17 treatment locations in 15 communities. The cancer treatment facility’s planned services will include medical and radiation oncology, an infusion suite, imaging, mammography services and an on-site lab. Construction is set to begin in December 2020 and the project is anticipated to be completed by January 2022.

“We chose Pine Bluff as the location for our newest facility based on patient needs and our desire to bring the most advanced cancer care into the communities where patients live,” said Adam Head, president and CEO of the statewide network of cancer care providers. “We look forward to bringing the communities in southeast Arkansas the most advanced technologies and expertise with the new CARTI Cancer Center in Pine Bluff.”

The project will be realized in two phases:

Phase I:

Begin Treating Patients at an on-site modular building with an anticipated opening date of December 2020. Ahead of the main building’s opening, CARTI will start seeing patients at a modular building that will be installed on the construction site. Phase I will include an on-site lab, infusion suite with 12 infusion chairs, patient consults for surgical and radiation, and patient support services, including financial counseling, social workers, nutrition and genetic counseling.

Phase II:

CARTI Cancer Center will be set to open in January 2022, and Phase II will include all of the services of Phase I, plus radiology services, including mammography, MRI, PET/CT, CT and ultrasound, and radiation therapy.

The Pine Bluff medical team will consist of experts representing each of CARTI’s cancer specialties. Together, these renowned providers will provide the region’s patients and families with a team approach to comprehensive cancer treatment.

This will be the fourth cancer center the organization has launched within the past two years and the largest facility outside of its main cancer center in Little Rock. The facility will employee approximately 30 full-time employees.