In a unanimous vote, the Fort Smith Board of Directors passed a resolution to encourage the residents of Fort Smith to wear masks when out in public and unable to social distance.

There were 13 citizens who spoke on the resolution with varying degrees of support or opposition. Directors Robyn Dawson and Lavon Morton both stated they had received a large number of emails regarding the resolution as well.

One point of confusion seemed to be the difference between a resolution and an ordinance. City Attorney Jerry Canfield stated that a resolution was a recommendation whereas an ordinance was a directive.

Morton made a motion to review the possibility of passing an ordinance in a special meeting and the board agreed to meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. to discuss it further.

In the ordinance, Morton proposed amendments to reflect in Fort Smith’s version that include an end date to the ordinance, accommodation for those with physical or mental restrictions and removing the requirement to wear a mask outside.