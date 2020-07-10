When the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Booneville Senior Activity Center in March it disrupted both a daily social time and opportunity to have a hot meal to many area seniors.

The ability to have a hot meal returned to the seniors on June 10, and about 20 area seniors who can drive make their way to the center to pick up meals each day according to center director Kayleigh Bynum.

"It’s not a whole lot," Bynum said. "But they seem to enjoy the meals."

The meals are served to-go as a drive through but many senior are also ready for the doors to be open.

"They’re ready for us to be open completely," said Bynum. "I think we all are."

Bynum said the June 15th Phase II reopening of the state actually allows for that to happen now but "because we’re such a small facility and it’s just seniors I’m waiting until Phase III."

In addition to the pickup warm meals the center also still makes home deliveries for seniors who cannot, or don’t feel comfortable getting out and coming to the center on Heritage Avenue.

As has been the case throughout the health emergency deliveries are made on Mondays. While multiple week issues have been attempted the deliveries are currently for seven day periods, Bynum said.