Hot Springs Village Police Department worked several weather-related incidents.



June 28

A driver was cited for speeding and possession of a duplicate driver’s license after a 3:30 p.m. traffic stop on DeSoto Boulevard at Cooper Circle. The driver did not have a current license and said he had lost his state ID card, so he was carrying the expired license.

A vehicle turning off Ponce de Leon Drive at Balboa Beach collided with another vehicle around 4:43 p.m. The turning driver was cited for no driver’s license. Damage: $5,000 and $8,000.

A southbound car on North Barcelona Road slid off at Malaga Circle, also hitting a street sign. Damage: $3,000.

An officer moved a downed tree on Balboa Drive, after an 8:02 p.m. call.



June 29

An officer directed traffic on Balearic Road, just south of Reata Way, after finding it covered with water at 1:08 p.m. Public works staff arrived moments later and placed detour signs on Reata Way and Fresno Road. The POA issued an e-blast notifying the public that the road was closed.

Two officers directed traffic on DeSoto Boulevard after finding the eastbound lane covered with water at 1:23 p.m. Officers remained until water receded.

A Pontiac SUV slid off South Barcelona Road at Castano Way at 5:34 p.m. The driver was cited for no driver’s license. Damage: $1,500.

After a call, police found a downed power line on Toledo Drive at 5:28 p.m. The dispatcher told Entergy Arkansas which pole was damaged.

After stopping a car clocked at 56 mph in a 40 mph zone on DeSoto Boulevard, near Clubhouse Drive at 10:30 p.m., the driver was found to have warrants in Maumelle and Hot Springs. She was cited for speeding, no vehicle tags and no proof of insurance, and was taken to Garland County jail on the Spa City warrant.



June 30

Someone painted “88 -- wrong crowd” after hours at a Destino Way work site.

A landlord told police a young man knocked on a rent house where an older couple lives and asked the tenants if they would like to “hang out,” which the landlord thought was unusual.

Police served a felony aggravated assault warrant on Eric Kent Porter, 36, Vaqueria Lane. He was taken to Garland County jail.

A golden retriever was loose on DeSoto Golf Course at 1:49 p.m., but it was not immediately caught.

Someone stuck several butcher knives in a handrail post at a Lake DeSoto home. A suspect was named.

An officer heard a barking dog on Ceredo Lane around 4:25 p.m., but it was not found.

A goose at Lake DeSoto reportedly had fishing line tangled on its leg, but it slipped into the lake before it could be helped.

An officer found a large downed tree at Calderon Way and Sueco Lane around 7:07 p.m., and notified the public works department to cut it up.

Around 10:16 p.m. police assisted a Villager who had fallen at her home earlier in the day, and notified LifeNet.

After 10:30 p.m. a Teleno Lane dog caregiver received a copy of the Garland County noise ordinance. The dog was moved inside for the night.



July 1

A dead raccoon was removed from Delgado Way.

Access was denied to a man who told East Gate staff around 10:40 a.m. that a relative of a woman who had died had told him he could go to an Empinado Way home to pick up a motorcycle, a Mini Cooper, a Dodge pickup and paperwork. The dispatcher called a person holding power of attorney, who said the man should not obtain the items, nor should be allowed in.

A snake was relocated away from an Arjona Way home.

A patrolling officer found a white Chrysler Town and Country van, with an empty boat trailer, parked at the Lake DeSoto ramp at 1:30 p.m.. The EZ Loader trailer was unlicensed, and the officer did not see either a lake user decal or a day pass. The van was not registered to a Village address. A sign at the ramp warns users they must buy lake user credentials before launching a boat.

An officer asked the owner of a trailer parked on Santistaban Way to move it at 2:18 p.m., as it was parked near a curve.

A white dog was reportedly loose in the area of Minorca and Balearic roads at 3:48 p.m.

A Hot Springs came to the police department to report that his vehicle had been stolen from a Hot Springs Village home, but he learned that police had towed it when the man was arrested a month earlier. He was able to pick up the vehicle, and left the Village.



July 2

A Villager told police someone had filed for unemployment benefits using her personal information.