As temperatures heat up, the American Red Cross reminds everyone of the steps they should take to stay safe.

“High temperatures, humidity and hot, indoor environments can quickly cause heat-related emergencies,” Lori Arnold, executive director of the American Red Cross of Greater Arkansas, said in a news release. “Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

The Red Cross offers steps to help beat the heat:

• Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. The temperature inside can reach a dangerous level within a few minutes.

• Slow down, take frequent breaks and drink more water than usual – even if you’re not thirsty.

• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing.

• If working outdoors, take frequent breaks and use the buddy system.

• Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone, or who are more likely to be affected by the heat.

• If possible, bring animals inside. If not, frequently check to ensure they are comfortable and have water and a shady place to rest.

The free Red Cross Emergency App provides instant access to expert heat safety tips. Users also have the option of receiving alerts for excessive heat watches, warnings and heat advisories. The Red Cross Pet First Aid App has steps pet owners should take to help keep their furry friends safe during hot weather. People can find the apps in their app store by searching for American Red Cross and at redcross.org/apps.

People can learn how to prevent and respond to heat-related and other emergencies by taking a Red Cross First Aid and CPR/AED or Advance Child Care Training course. A variety of online and in-class options are available. Details: redcross.org/takeaclass.