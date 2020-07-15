Fort Smith police are participating this week in a regional speed enforcement blitz.

The "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine" enforcement blitz lasts through Sunday and orients law enforcement officers throughout Arkansas, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas to more strictly enforce speed limits.

"Speeding translates to death on our roadways. It greatly reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around another vehicle, a hazardous object, or an unexpected curve. Speeding drivers put themselves, their passengers and other drivers at tremendous risk," said police Lt. Scott Jackson.

Speeding was a contributing factor in 26% of all fatal crashes in the U.S. Eighty-four people through the end of June died in speed-related crashes in the state, up 33% from the same time in 2019, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

Jackson in a Tuesday news release said Fort Smith police officers will be targeting and ticketing speeding drivers.

"Our goal is to save lives, and we’re putting all drivers on alert," he said.