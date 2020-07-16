Monday’s Fort Smith Board of Education meeting included a presentation from Michael Farrell regarding Fort Smith Public Schools’ (FSPS) plan to educate students on mental health and suicide prevention.

The first thing Farrell pointed out is that they updated the student handbook to include resources for those having suicidal thoughts.

For grades 6-9, there is a curriculum known as "A.C.T.," which stands for Acknowledge, Care and Tell. This is a single class period that teaches junior high students to look for signs of depression or suicidal thoughts in their friends and themselves.

For grades 10-11, the curriculum is called "More Than Sad." This program teaches students how to distinguish between stress or sadness and depression or some other mental health issue.

The program for 12th grade is called "It’s Real," which prepares high school seniors for college and adulthood as well as recognize if they are struggling with mental health problems.

As part of the comprehensive program, Farrell and his team put together a brochure for school counselors that summarizes the resources available for students as well as the Columbia rating scale.

The Columbia rating scale is a system from Columbia University that measures the degree of seriousness of suicidal thoughts and what actions should be taken based on the level at which a person is thinking or acting.

Farrell shared that his team is working toward a completely reinventing the FSPS counseling program in order to maximize the amount of resources available to all students.

FSPS is also working with Hatching Results for training school counselors so that all students have equitable access to good help. Farrell stated that they want to be the standard of Social and Emotional Learning.

After the presentation, several board members noted their appreciation for the work Farrell and his team put into the reworking of the school counseling system.

Board member Susan McFerran asked Farrell about students under grade 6. Farrell stated that they have a multi-tiered system where all students receive a level of information, students who need more guidance will receive a second level of counseling while the third level is reserved for students in need of crisis care.

Board Vice President Talicia Richardson asked about any potential wait time for professional counselors outside the school system for the students who would need that level of care. According to a member of Farrell’s team, there are openings for emergency cases all the time.

The board agreed that there also needs to be resources for the teachers because that is where kids get their cues of how to respond to crises.