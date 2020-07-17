Arkansas youth can explore the world of agriculture this summer with two online, half-day camps designed to teach them about food and fitness. Both camps are for youth ages 8-12 and will be offered via Zoom video conferencing, according to a news release.

“EXPLORING THE WORLD OF AGRICULTURE” — will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 28. Youth will tour a rice field to learn how rice is grown and then visit the Flying C Ranch at Conway to learn about raising cattle. They will also see a cooking demonstration and learn about fitness and wellness.

“LET’S GET MOOOVING” — will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, July 31. Participants will learn about the dairy industry during a virtual trip to a Conway farm to meet a dairy farmer and see where the dairy cows live, what they eat and how they are milked. Youth also will learn how to make ice cream.

“It’s a great way for youth to learn more about where food comes from and the work that goes into producing it,” said Kami Green, Faulkner County extension agent. “Both camps also include fitness activities designed to get youth up and moving.”

The camps are offered through Faulkner County 4-H, but are open to youth statewide. Membership in Arkansas 4-H is not required.

The cost of each camp is $15 and includes a supply kit that will be mailed to participants before the camp. The kits include educational guides to rice, beef, corn, poultry and cotton production and other supplies provided by Arkansas 4-H, the Arkansas Beef Council, the Arkansas Farm Bureau and other sponsors.

For details and to register, contact Kami Green at kgreen@uaex.edu or call 501-749-8924.

