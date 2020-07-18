Arkansas County

PGR Holdings Inc. was incorporated by R. Scott Morgan, 620 E. 22nd St., Stuttgart, July 10, 2020.

Dashun King LLC was incorporated by Dashun L. King, 402 W. Taft St., Stuttgart, July 7, 2020.

Duane Grisham Investments LLC was incorporated by Samuel Duane Grisham, 65 Dillon Lane, DeWitt, July 8, 2020.

Evon Mitchell LLC was incorporated by Lavonda Mitchell, 1124 E. Harrison St., Stuttgart, July 10, 2020.

Grand Prairie Garage & Performance LLC was incorporated by Tristan Session, 902 W. Michigan St., Stuttgart, July 6, 2020.

Professional Athletics Cheer & Tumbling LLC was incorporated by Jeremy Cox, 132 Court Square, DeWitt, July 8, 2020.

Bradley County

KCW Services LLC was incorporated by William K. White, 1088 Bradley 7 Road S, Warren, July 7, 2020.

Monty’s Hauling LLC was incorporated by Monty Hearnsberger, 461 Highway 275, Banks, July 9, 2020.

Qei’s Crafts LLC was incorporated by Laqeishia Franklin, 2 Cypress Grove, Warren, July 9, 2020.

Desha County

Seark Forestry, Mulching & Stump Removal LLC was incorporated by Stephen L. Beatty, 1933 Masonville Road, McGehee, July 9, 2020.

Drew County

All Me Couture LLC was incorporated by Connie Jordan, 125 Midway Route, Apt. 227, Monticello, July 9, 2020.

Easterling Barber College LLC was incorporated by Wilbert Easterling, 200 Iowa St., Dermott, July 9, 2020.

Saline Clearing LLC was incorporated by Justin McDaniel, 830 Sanderlin Road, Wilmar, July 7, 2020.

Grant County

Dan The Grassman LLC was incorporated by Daniel J. Jones, 97 Grant 531, Sheridan, July 8, 2020.

Dice Nutrition LLC was incorporated by Jeanna Powell, 31 Robin Lane, Sheridan, July 9, 2020.

Farmhouse Styles By Amber LLC was incorporated by Amber Rene’ Denis, 7668 Highway 46 N, Sheridan, July 8, 2020.

Jefferson County

Purpose Hair Salon Inc. was incorporated by Trameka M. Chatman, 2624 W. 28th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 8, 2020.

Youth Sports League Inc. was incorporated by Lucas Armstrong, 2002 E. Eighth Ave., Pine Bluff, July 9, 2020.

Anahme Technologies LLC was incorporated by Wayne Duncan, 3010 W. 29th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 10, 2020.

AW & KN Trucking LLC was incorporated by Anthony Washington, 917 S. Mulberry St., Pine Bluff, July 10, 2020.

Burnettboy LLC was incorporated by Harrel Edward Walker II, 4210 W. Burnett St., Pine Bluff, July 7, 2020.

Candy Land Childcare LLC was incorporated by Candace Darline White, 5107 Faucett Road, Pine Bluff, July 9, 2020.

Davegas Trucking LLC was incorporated by Nicky Patterson, 2804 Argyle Ave., Pine Bluff, July 8, 2020.

Diamond State Canine K9 LLC was incorporated by Christopher Lee Lowery, 1013 Hillcrest Drive, White Hall, July 9, 2020.

Jesus Junkie Culture LLC was incorporated by Joseph James O’neal, 3203 Allister Drive, Pine Bluff, July 7, 2020.

K’s Kouture Kollections LLC was incorporated by Denika Scott, 204 W. 35th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 10, 2020.

Kutupkrew Artistry, Fashion, & Fitness LLC was incorporated by Alyssa Rochelle Ward, 215 W. 17th Ave., Pine Bluff, July 6, 2020.

Kylan’s Kitchen LLC was incorporated by Kylan Des’jaan Williams, 2705 S. Taft St., Pine Bluff, July 8, 2020.

Loweki Salads LLC was incorporated by Nikita B. Richardson, 1108 Faye Lane, White Hall, July 6, 2020.

Mamaeta Athletics X Love LLC was incorporated by Paeyton Love, 4402 Garland Ave., Pine Bluff, July 6, 2020.

Marie’s Sweet Indulgence LLC was incorporated by Ayonna Marie Jones, 3108 Scott Ave., Pine Bluff, July 7, 2020.

Rob Bbq LLC was incorporated by Terrick Eugene Robinson, Marilyn Drive, Pine Bluff, July 7, 2020.

Sear Tech Services LLC was incorporated by Kedrick Jones, 1502 War Eagle Drive, Pine Bluff, July 6, 2020.

Slay’em Shan LLC was incorporated by Shannon Nolden, 3801 Chapel Heights Drive, Pine Bluff, July 8, 2020.

Straight Humpin Transportation LLC was incorporated by Dwayne Stevenson, 7900 Windsong Cove, Pine Bluff, July 6, 2020.

Tamed&Charmed By The Manetamer LLC was incorporated by Jazman Lynette Gulley, 1405 Blackhawk Ridge Lane, Pine Bluff, July 8, 2020.

The Hence Group LLC was incorporated by Aaron Hence, 301 Park Place, Pine Bluff, July 6, 2020.

Lincoln County

Big Mike Audio & Creative Production LLC was incorporated by Michael Latrell Mangrum Sr., 322 Street Of Plenty, Grady, July 6, 2020.

Ku$H Ent LLC was incorporated by Marketus L. Lowe, 603 E. Bradley St., Star City, July 9, 2020.