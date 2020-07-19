For the first time since July 6, Logan County’s cumulative virus case count did not increase.

The case free day comes, of course, on the eve of Governor Asa Hutchinson’s mandate on the wearing of face coverings taking effect.

On July 6 there had been 61 total cases. That number stands at 103 now -- with 34 considered active -- after there were 20 cases from July 7 through July 12 and 22 from July 13 through July 18.

There have been 2535 negative tests in Logan County, for an overall potitivity rate of 3.9 percent.

There have been no deaths attributed the the virus in the county.