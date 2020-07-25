The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., announces upcoming events on site and online, according to a news release.

The center recently reopened its galleries to the public and implemented safety guidelines, including limiting visitors to no more than 10 at any one time. All visitors (excluding ages 10 and younger) are required to wear masks.

ASC is open Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center operations end an hour early to allow staff extra time to clean and sanitize the space, according to the release.

UPCOMING PROGRAMS

Wood & Wine with instructor Troy DeBill — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30

ASC will host an art-making workshop Wood & Wine where participants will create a rustic wooden sign under the step-by-step direction of instructor Troy DeBill. The first eight people to sign up may attend on-site instruction. All others will be online using Zoom.

“Distress and DEstress during this relaxing class,” according to the release.

The cost is $35 for ASC members and $45 for nonmembers. No experience necessary. Participants may register at asc701.org/adult-classes. Supplies may be picked up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, or Thursday, July 30, at ASC’s main entrance breezeway. The event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition — Thursday, Aug. 6–Saturday, Sept. 12

ASC will host the 2020 Pine Bluff Art League Exhibition and the public may view a livestream of the awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, on ASC’s Facebook page: facebook.com/asc701. Visitors can see works from artists of Pine Bluff and the surrounding area through Sept. 12.

The annual juried exhibition represents a selection of league members’ recent works. Prizes will be awarded for Best in Show and first, second, and third place prizes, as well as honorable mention.

This year’s juror is Tom Richard, a professor of art at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Richard received a Master of Fine Arts degree from State University of New York at Albany. His works exploring issues of identity and history have been exhibited throughout the nation.This exhibition is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co., according to the release.

Live@5 Concert (in-person and livestreamed), with Paul Morphis and Damen Tolbert—5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7

ASC’s monthly music series Live@5 will feature two performers. This in-person and virtual concert begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 7 with musician Paul Morphis. Then, participants can listen to saxophonist Damen Tolbert at 6:30 p.m. In-person seating is limited to 20 people and social distancing protocols will be in place. All attendees will be required to wear masks. To reserve a seat, call 870-536-3375.

ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused on jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors.

Second Saturday Family FunDay: Watercolor Painting—1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 (Facebook and Instagram)

Patrons can create a landscape picture using simple watercolor techniques during Second Saturday Family FunDay. Participants can pick up a free “take & make” kit in the ASC front entrance breezeway from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8. People can follow an online tutorial with ASC Public Programs Coordinator Shakeelah Rahmaan at 1 p.m. Aug. 8, on Facebook.com/asc701 and Instagram.com/asc701.

ASC offers hands-on arts and science activities on the second Saturday of every month. Activities are always free and led by visiting artists, art educators, and ASC staff. This event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate office of the Arkansas Community Foundation Inc.

Details: asc701.org.