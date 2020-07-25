Teresa Inman has been named AAIM's Technology Leader of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media.

The AAIM Technology Leader of the year award is given to any Arkansas educator or technology coordinator who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in the field of technology through service to students, teachers, and the community in an Arkansas school, a regional service cooperative, an institute of higher learning, or at the state level.

Inman, Instructional Technology Coordinator for the Paris School District, has been in education for 22+ years. She is a Paris High School graduate and from Arkansas Tech University, where she received her Bachelor's and then her Master's Degree in Instructional Technology.

Inman is also currently serving her second appointment on the Southern Regional Education Board, where her passion is literacy, technology, and relationships.

The Arkansas Association of Instructional Media promotes leadership and scholarship through its many awards. The purpose of the Awards Committee is to receive nominations for the Herb Lawrence Leadership Award, the Pat McDonald Outstanding Individual Achievement Award, and the Outstanding Media Program Award. These awards are made to give recognition to members of AAIM who have helped increase the role of library media in the state of Arkansas or show outstanding service or leadership to the Association. The Awards Committee also recognizes the School Library Media Specialist Of The Year and the Technology Leader Of The Year.

"I can think of no one that is more deserving of the Technology Leader of the Year award than Teresa Inman. From the time that we shifted her responsibilities to district-wide instructional technology, she has increased our capabilities exponentially," said Paris Superintendent Dr. Wayne Fawcett.

AAIM, the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media, serves as a professional organization of Arkansas Library Media Specialists and Technology Leaders. The main focus of AAIM is to improve education and literacy through communications, technology, and media.

"Teachers trust her; students love knowing that she speaks the 'tech language.' She continually helps push forward our focus of including technology in instructional delivery. Paris has a statewide reputation for being on the cutting edge of several initiatives, technology being one, and that reputation is in large measure to Teresa Inman."