A Fort Smith man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stuck a pistol in his girlfriend’s mouth and threatened to kill her during an argument.

Gary Carl Hudson was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and terroristic threatening in connection with the alleged incident. Hudson allegedly committed his offenses after punching his girlfriend in the face twice, according to the incident report.

Hudson’s girlfriend told police she and Hudson were drinking at a house in the 900 block of Quincy Street and that she got up to leave after he fell asleep. She said he became angry when she tried to leave and hit her in the eye. He hit her again when she entered a closet to try to get away from him, she said.

She said Hudson then choked her and shoved the gun in her mouth and threatened to kill her.

Police found a handgun in a drawer in the residence. It was placed into evidence.

Hudson’s girlfriend was "crying uncontrollably" when police responded to the scene. She was taken to the hospital for a possible crack in her right orbital bone, the report states.

Hudson on Friday was detained in the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center without bond. He is set to appear in circuit court on Monday, according to arrest records.