Arkansas
Jeremy Millerd and Jessica Millerd, aka Jessica Wegener, 905 S. Anna St., Stuttgart; filed Chapter 13 July 15.
Andy Charles Reeves, dba Andy Reeves Farms, dba R&R Farm Partnership, 179 Highway 152, Humphrey; filed Chapter 7 July 21.
Bradley
Kaniya Weddle, 906 Copeland St., Warren; filed Chapter 13 July 15.
Cleveland
Karen Kay Nolen, 1340 Dial Road, Rison; filed Chapter 7 July 10.
Terry Ann Gibson, 960 Mount Elba E, Rison; filed Chapter 13 July 14.
Dallas
Kristen Holly Packard, 2413 Ferris Mountain Drive, Fordyce; filed Chapter 7 July 15.
Desha
Toni Lanell Jacobs, 106 D. St., McGehee; filed Chapter 13 July 14.
Christopher Andrew Lee, 501 S. Fourth St., Apt. B, McGehee; filed Chapter 13 July 17.
Grant
Ashley Nicole Gasper, aka Ashley Nicole Gustin, 5750 Heritage Drive, Apt. 4, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 July 14.
Jefferson
Shaun Alan Young, 1119 W. 46th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 10.
Marki L. Hawkins, 4006 S. Fir St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 10.
James Black, 5920 Wormack Ave., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 13.
Shaunika Buffert, 5920 Wormack Ave., White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 13.
LaToya S. Barker, 1211 W. 22nd Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 13.
Barbarene Johnson, aka Barbara Rene Johnson, 115 N. Idaho St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 16.
Frederick Lamar Hawkins, 70 Western Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 July 16.
Daphne Lynn Lewis, 223 Cargill Ave., White Hall; filed Chapter 7 July 17.
Shalaman Markee Jackson, 104 W. 37th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 July 20.
Melanie J. Walker, aka Melanie Mitchell, 2505 S. Taft St., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 July 21.
Lincoln
Carolyn Sue Reeves, 270 Knight Haven Circle, Star City; filed Chapter 7 July 14.
Justin Randell Johnson and Heather Larraine Johnson, 21163 State Highway 11 N, Star City; filed Chapter 13 July 17.
Oliver Sullivan Jr., 1010 Highway 54 West, Star City; filed Chapter 7 July 17.