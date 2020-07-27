The 2020 Southeast District Farm Family of the Year is the Render Family. On 6,200 acres in Pine Bluff, farmer Chad Render grows irrigated corn, rice and soybean.

Behind every good farmer is a great supportive family. For Chad, his support system consist of who he describes as the glue that holds everything together, his wife Dawn and their two musically inclined daughters, Mary-Keaton and Stella Render.

They have also opened their home as a foster family of dogs with a their fur babies, Lacey, Sadie, Black Dog, Tiny, Sal and Lizzy completing the family unit.

Spring Planting was a busy season for Chad who has been farming for 22 years with two of those years in Lonoke County. Making Jefferson County home for the last 19 years, this Jonesboro native continued a family tradition doing what he loves most.

Growing up in a farm family himself, he contributed his labor of love on the family farm in Jonesboro. Over two decades later, Chad has progressed his love for farming in an area he said he is grateful for, considering the land sits in his very front yard of the family home in Jefferson County down a private road.

Arkansas farmers projected back in March to have estimated rice for 2020 at 1.40 million acres, up 21 percent from the 1.16 million acres planted in 2019.

Long grain rice acres were up 240,000 acres from last year, but medium grain acres were unchanged from a year ago. Soybean producers had intended to plant 2.90 million acres in 2020, up 9 percent from last year but in the June 2020 report released by the United States Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service Arkansas Prospective Plantings, the predictions from March remained fair.

With a global health crisis, wet weather and an ongoing trade dispute with China, Chad did face some challenges in the beginning of planting season. Arkansas rough rice stocks in all positions on June 1, 2020, totaled 24.3 million hundredweight (cwt), down 34 percent from June 1, 2019. Stocks held on farms totaled 4.10 million cwt, down 44 percent from last year. Off farm stocks totaled 20.2 million cwt, down 32 percent from last year.

“The 2020 year has been a year of challenges and weather wise it was cold and wet early on,” said Chad. “We’ve had a few issues with the market with this COVID. A lot of the congress slowed down and shut down so that cost problems with our market and a slump in the grain prices.”

According to the UA Division of Agriculture Research and Extension, Arkansas corn acreage dropped 17 percent from 2019 but Soybean acreage gained over 2019 acreage, despite prices.

“It is not surprising that corn acres were less than anticipated this year, due to wet weather during March, April and May, which limited fieldwork and prevented planting during our optimum time to plant corn,” Jason Kelley, extension wheat and feed grains agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. “If we would have had better planting conditions this spring, 800,000 acres of corn would likely have been planted.”

In Arkansas, all rice acreage increased by 24 percent to more than 1.4 million acres, exceeding March’s planting intentions by about 40,000 acres and 2.96 million acres of soybeans were planted, an increase of more than 11 percent over 2019’s million planted acres.

“We’ve had a good growing season so far and right now the crop looks great,” said Chad who is hoping for a dry fall to get his crop out.

As for as the coronavirus pandemic, Chad explains how whatever he is faced with he must move on.

“As far as our shutdown operations, we have not been as critical as other industries have been,” he said. “So we are fortunate being the rural part of the industry where we don’t really get a hands on affect of this coronavirus.”

Since 1947, the Arkansas Farm Family of the Year Program has served as a vehicle to recognize outstanding farm families throughout the state. Farm Bureau Arkansas has recognized farm families throughout the years for their outstanding work on their farm and in their community.