Active members of Watson Chapel Baptist Church, this 2020 Southeast District Farm Family understands the importance of togetherness and faith and teaching their children the value of hard work.

Most farmers, ranchers and agricultural workers work full-time more than 40 hours a week on a seasonal calendar but two things the Render Family always try to make time for is God and family.

Moving from Craighead County to Jefferson County in 2001, the Chad and Dawn started a family. They found a church home, which has been the center of their spiritual growth and still is as they receive support and love from their Watson Chapel Baptist Church family.

“Everyone just took us in and made us feel very welcomed,” said Chad. “We do community outreach through our church, spreading the word of God.”

A steward of the earth, Chad doesn’t just look at his farm as beautiful land to grow food. In his eyes it is home, a place where he spends time with God and his family and not just a workplace.

Many times farms can take over the lives of those who work it because they never leave their work and go home. However, Chad realizes as good as work is, his life is to be primarily relationship-oriented.

“Farming is our occupation but to be a Farm Family is what I pride myself in,” said Chad who loves to spend rainy days watching TV with the family. “Just trying to get these times to be with the family because the farm is demanding but to make it all worth while is the family part of it.”

Demanding it is as growing season is usually four to five months beginning in April or early May and continuing to late September to early October.

There’s a lot of unknowns as to what time they will come home or how long something is going to take,” said his wife, Dawn.

“The hours are very different. It’s not just a 9 to 5 job,” added Chad’s oldest daughter, 16-year-old Mary-Keaton. “When we were little it would be a few days before we saw him because he would get up way earlier and come home way later when we were in bed.”

Chad said any free time he gets is spent with his family.

“We like to cook and grill,” said Chad who looks forward to delicious meals cooked by his wife and daughter Mary-Keaton. “No matter what we are doing, I just like for us to be together because I know these times will be gone before we know it so we really just try to cherish the time spent with the family.”

Whether that time is spent relaxing with the family on a winter night watching movies, traveling together or just sharing jokes around the kitchen table, every moment spent is a moment cherished by every family member.

“I do cherish the moments I do get to be with them and I appreciate the farm that I have been allowed to farm,” said Chad. “It’s rewarding on both aspects-- the farm and the family part of it.”