Arkansas agricultural officials warn Arkansans not to plant unsolicited seeds that arrive via China Post e-packet.

Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward said in a release that the types of seeds are currently known and may be an invasive species that could wreak havok with natural plants.

Packets are sent via e-packet from China and appear to be part of an illegal "brushing scam," where senders set up fake e-commerce accounts and buy their own seeds, sending packets out to bolster their online ratings as a "verified purchaser," the Better Business Bureau says on its website.

"Please do not plant these seeds," Ward asks. The Arkansas Department of Agriculture encourages anyone who has received unsolicited seeds in the mail that appear to have Chinese origin to place the unopened seed packet in a sealed

bag and contact the Arkansas Plant Industries Division at 501-225-1598 or:

Paul Shell, Paul.shell@agriculture.arkansas.gov;

Mark Stoll, Mark.stoll@agriculture.arkansas.gov, or

Scott Bray Scott.bray@agriculture.arkansas.gov.

"Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops. Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations.

Arkansas is among agriculture departments in 30 states have recently issued statements warning residents about the seeds: Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia,Washington and Wyoming, the USA Today Network reports.

People in Utah, Arizona and Ohio have also reported receiving the mysterious packages, local news outlets reported.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is aware of the reports and is working with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, and other state and federal agencies, to investigate the situation, according to a statement.

For more information:



Kansas Department of Agriculture https://agriculture.ks.gov/news-events/news-releases/2020/07/25/kda-asks-public-to-report-receipt-of-any-unsolicited-packages-of-seeds



Brushing scam, Better Business Bureau https://www.bbb.org/article/news-releases/20509-amazon-brushing-scam-indicates-a-serious-problem-for-victims



E-packets, Forbes https://www.forbes.com/sites/wadeshepard/2017/11/05/how-the-usps-epacket-gives-postal-subsidies-to-chinese-e-commerce-merchants-to-ship-to-the-usa-cheap/#7942f8d240ca