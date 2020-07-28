Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St., will host the book signing of Tavion Collins, a 19-year-old Pine Bluff native, from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1.

Collins will sign copies of his recently released book, “Greyism: Black People in a White Society.” The book “explores the causal affect of racism and what it will take to break the cycle of mental and emotional pain African Americans feel that feeds on it,” according to a news release.

“This is a young man’s perspective about today’s current events on race relations in this country and I hope others will show him love, support and encouragement by coming out to meet him and participating in the discussion about some of the issues his book raises,” said Indigo Blue’s owner Maryann Lee.

Indigo Blue practices social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. No more than eight people will be allowed in at a time. Temperatures will also be taken at the door, according to the release.

Collins is a 2019 graduate of Pine Bluff High School, where he was seventh in his class, graduating with honors.

“Tavion’s book is timely, given the number of protests and demonstrations around police brutality in this country, the rise of support for Black Lives Matter being led by young people, and the unkept promise of the American ideal ’ life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness’ being at the core of the demonstrations and protests in this country,” Lee said. “This young man’s analysis and vision for a healing of America is timely, insightful and provocative.”

Because of space and distancing constraints, two sessions will be available to meet the author Aug. 1: 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Guests should call ahead to reserve seating.

For information on the book, visit Amazon.com. Details: Maryann Lee, Indigo Blue owner, 870-718-5330.