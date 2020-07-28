With a possible exodus from densely populated urban areas, Hot Springs Village could be among the winners.

The COVID-19 virus pandemic continues to affect social encounters in Arkansas and around the world. Local real estate brokers foresee a growing enthusiasm for green open spaces such as those afforded in the Village.

When the coronavirus hit the United States hard in March, large metropolitan areas were typically hardest hit, led by New York City. Social distancing and frequent hand washing quickly became the mantra, followed later by the mantra for everyone to wear masks.

First diagnosed in 2019 in a densely populated city of 11 million, Wuhan, China, COVID-19, a severe acute respiratory syndrome, has changed social interactions, perhaps in some ways forever.

HSV Property Owners’ Association corporate board chairman Diana Podawiltz expressed her belief earlier this year that Americans will be turning to places such as the Village when the pandemic recedes.

In fact, the Village often sells itself when people visit.

“All of us can agree that there is no other place we know of like our beloved Village. We are surrounded by natural beauty both inside and outside our gates. We have wonderful amenities, albeit many involve outdoor recreation,” she said at June’s POA Board of Directors meeting.

“We offer an incredible lifestyle. Our marketing staff and contractors are about to launch a marketing campaign with the goal of making HSV more visible on the internet and attracting people to visit and consider making HSV their home. We believe if they visit, our incredible Village will sell itself.

“COVID-19 has brought many challenges to our lives and our operations. But, it has also provided us with a tremendous marketing opportunity. We need more lot owners, we need more residents to be paying assessments, using our amenities.

“Hot Springs Village for 50 years has represented an oasis from the outside world. We offer a way of life that more and more people desire,” she said.

In a report that now seems prophetic, the World Health Organization said last Sept. 17 that danger existed from a pandemic. “The world is not prepared,” WHO bluntly warned. “For too long, we have allowed a cycle of panic and neglect when it comes to pandemics: We ramp up efforts when there is a serious threat, then quickly forget about them when the threat subsides. It is well past time to act.”

This time, Americans may react with the feet and vehicles, headed for more-open spaces, such as the Village.

One caveat for the future is technology. Availability of both cell phone service and broadband internet varies greatly across the Village, which tempers HSV’s growth to some extent at this time.

Local and area leaders are working to boost service, and certain neighborhoods have already benefited.

The Voice recently queried principal and executive brokers at area real estate firms about growth opportunities in both the pandemic aftermath and also from the extension of the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway to Fountain Lake. The latter is under construction.

Clara Nicolosi, Hot Springs Village Re/Max, said HSV is poised to win. “Hot Springs Village is a choice location during the aftermath of COVID-19. Our 25% set aside green space offers us built-in opportunities for ‘social distance,’” she said.

“Technology is being used more than ever now, and I believe we will see some companies and employees continue to work from home. Why not go ahead and make your retirement move early and be able to enjoy everything HSV offers? It does not hurt that our pandemic numbers are low compared to the rest of the nation and the added security of being a gated community is a bonus during the unsettling times with the riots,” she said.

“The upcoming extension of the MLK expressway is so exciting for the future of our community. I believe this will be a growth point for our Village - as there will be direct access to our location. Vacationers, retirees and working professionals will all have a streamlined highway that will help make Hot Springs Village their destination," Nicolosi said.

Cheryl Bourland, Hot Springs Village Realty-Century 21, also foresees Village growth, but says superlative broadband service is a prerequisite for HSV to meet its growth potential.

“I do see HSV as a place for Americans to relocate from crowded areas. Not so much for the millennials unless HSV has great, over-the-top, reliable and fast internet service.

“The expressway will improve traveling to and from Hot Springs. It will take time and money to increase commerce outside the Village and surrounding areas. Population will have to warrant the development,” she said.

Marian Crowder, Triple D Realty, expects the Village will attract both retirees and workers families.

“Absolutely. Individuals who are retired or who can work from home and families who are looking for a safe place to get-a-way are fleeing crowded urban areas as they seek some kind of calm amidst the chaos. Suddenly, the gates have become HSV’s most-important amenity. ‘Security’ and ‘serenity’ are buzz words for this new market.

“The extension of the Martin Luther King Expressway to Scenic State Highway 7 could have an important effect on increasing the flow of out-of-state tourist traffic traveling from Oklahoma and Interstate Highway 40 all the way into Hot Springs,” Crowder said.

Laurie Rushing, principal broker of Trademark Realty, says the Village offers great amenities and space.

“With the current situation of the pandemic and the restlessness of the nation as a whole, I do see that people could reconsider moving to places like the HSV. Our area has some many great amenities to offer along with space to move around without being on top of each other, and at an affordable price.

“If we can take our marketing to a different level of promoting the Village as a safe community that is focused on the health and well being of our residents, then I think this will lead to people looking into our community as an option. Large cities and towns that are having issues with not only the pandemic but also the riot situations would be a place to focus, as people generally want to be able to live in a place that they feel safe.

“As people have become accustomed from working from home, I think HSV could capitalize on this as well. Promoting the peaceful and relaxing area along with the ability to still access work remotely is a promising promotion.

“I can see that MLK Expressway expansion as being a positive for the HSV community. The fact that the extension will make health-care facilities more easily accessible is a plus. The extension will put the Village in a spot that residents should not feel as isolated to the outside world, but still have the peace of having the security that we all so enjoy,” Rushing said.

Gaining new Villagers will help HSV meet its potential in its second half century. “Together, we can accomplish great things for our Village,” Podawiltz said.



