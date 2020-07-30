During Tuesday’s Advertising and Promotions Commission meeting, the commissioners discussed the job description and process for seeking candidates to replace recently retired Director Claude Legris.

Legris submitted his letter of resignation during the June A&P Commission meeting to be effective at the end of the following pay period, July 10.

Tuesday saw the first A&P Commission meeting without Legris present and commissioners reviewed the updated job description for Director of Fort Smith Convention & Visitors Bureau so that they can seek out a candidate that would be best for the position.

New requirements on the job description included the requirement of a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field and three years experience of tourism and people management.

One major talking point was what management of the convention center would look like if Oak View Group (OVG) was awarded a contract from the city.

OVG presented a proposition to the Board of Directors where they would take over managing the convention center with a promise to increase the number of events and revenue.

Due to the fact that the contract is in the negotiating stage, Commission Chairman and Mayor George McGill stated that it would be a working relationship, but they would have to wait and see about the specifics.

Commissioner Storm Nolan noted that now could be a good time to reassess the "branding" of Fort Smith. According to Nolan, the city has not looked at this issue for approximately 20 years and the new leadership could provide an opportunity to bring a new look to attract more tourists to the area.

There was discussion of if rebranding was needed as well as if it were needed should that be part of the hiring process.

Following the discussion over the job description, the commission unanimously accepted the new guidelines and requirements for the position.

The commission then discussed the process to hire a new director with Human Resources Director Rick Lolley.

According to Lolley, the company SearchWide Global reached out to him since the previous A&P Commission meeting. The company specializes in tourism jobs and previously helped Little Rock in one of their searches.

The commission decided to move forward will allowing Lolley to pursue negotiations with SearchWide Global to settle on a fair price for their services and start finding candidates. Until the number of candidates is reduced to six, the A&P Commission will meet every other week instead of their usual once a month meetings.