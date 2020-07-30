The Street Division has contracted out the replacement of the culverts on Desoto Blvd. at the Diamante Pond location. In order to complete this project in a safe and efficient manner the contractor will be closing a section of Desoto beginning Monday, August 17th. Desoto will be closed between Diamante Blvd. and Realeza Ct. for an estimated period of two weeks. Westbound traffic from the East Gate will be detoured to Hwy 5 at the Balboa gate which will be temporarily manned. Traffic traveling Eastbound will need to utilize Ponce de Leon at the Balboa Gate. Extra precaution should be taken if traveling in this area to ensure the safety of workers and property owners alike.

For more information contact Public Services at 501-922-5556.