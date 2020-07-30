FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, July 31. The food will be distributed on a first come-first served basis. In partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank, this coordinated effort will allow families throughout Pine Bluff, Jefferson County and beyond to obtain fresh produce free, according to a news release.

MT. ZION MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Altheimer, will open its food pantry Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to noon or until all food has been given away. Participants must be at least 18 years old and present a photo ID. Food boxes will be distributed to only one person per household. Social distancing will be enforced and people are asked to wear their masks.

THE 9TH ANNUAL PRAYER RALLY will be held on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center from 6-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1. House of Bread apostle, Saint Mary Harris, will lead the session along with local and national prayer leaders, according to a news release. Organizers will discuss the prayer rally Friday at 7:30 a.m. on www.joynetradio.com. Details: Saint Mary Harris, www.houseofbreadark.org or 870-872-2196.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., invites the public to worship in its sanctuary Sunday at 11 a.m. The message is a part of a series on end-time events, and will be on “What the Bible Teaches About the Second Coming of Christ,” as described in the book of Revelation chapter 19. First Baptist observes guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, including social distancing and wearing face masks. Masks are available at the two main entrances for all who do not bring their own. Service may also be viewed live on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FirstPineBluff/Live. Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or the church office, 870-534-4741.

UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its Family Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, including Bible study, followed by a free personal financial education class at 7 p.m. Recent finance subjects included “The Importance of Having a Financial Plan” and “Financial Literacy,” according to Stuff in the Bluff website. Unity is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or 870-329-1182.

AREA CHURCHES honored the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis at 10 a.m. July 30, for 80 seconds — one second for each year of his life, according to a news release. The Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance, in partnership with the National Council of Churches and other houses of worship across the country, honored Lewis.

