Each Wednesday evening at Little Creek Golf Course, you will find golfers' teams spread out across the course for the Grip It and Sip It, league. Not even a pandemic could put a hold on the league that crosses age, gender, and skill levels. Two-person teams compete for head to head each week over nine holes. Scoring is complicated to explain, but it levels the playing field for teams to compete.

Last week, the league was in full rivalry mode. These teams share a lot more than a love of the game. Both prodding and cheering are often heard on the course. The laughter is a nice break from everything currently going on in the world. Last Wednesday, the team currently at the top of the standings, made up of Course President Tony Hughes and Brad Simon, showed up in matching knickers and shirts for their round. Their intimidation efforts came up short, as the last place team took them down on the final hole with a lengthy putt. The loss also ended the current winning streak.

The league has ladies and seniors playing as well. Alivia Neumeier recently named the Head Golf Coach at Paris High School, may have had the shot of the evening. Her eagle on hole #3 set the tone for their win for the evening. All it takes is watching a few swings to know she has put in a lot of rounds before showing up these fellas.

The league is heading into its playoffs and will crown a champion in a few short weeks. Without a doubt, the shenanigans will get stepped up as do the stakes. There is a trophy at stake, but more importantly, the bragging rights all winter.

Currently, some ladies host events and couples league. The Grip It and Sip It league has been operating with a waiting list for the last few years, and as the course continues to improve. The course is now in the best shape in many years. The trees have been trimmed back and cleanly line the fairways. The work on the greens from earlier in the year has filled in perfectly. Young players are now regulars on the course, playing along with senior members who have seen the course through many transformations over the years. When the league nights take the course, for just a few moments, nothing else matters but chasing a ball around a well-manicured lawn with a few of your friends.