TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Cherokee Nation will reopen most of its cultural tourism sites on Wednesday.

A reopening date for the Cherokee Heritage Center has not been announced at this time.

Additional safety procedures such as physical distancing, limited occupancy, and enhanced cleaning and sanitization have been implemented at each site, a news release states. In addition, guests will be asked to complete a brief health screening and a noninvasive temperature check.

All staff and guests will be required to wear face masks at this time.

Hours of operation will vary by location and can be found by visiting www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.