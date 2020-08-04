Sponsored by Sandy Carle and Hot Springs Village Realty along with Hot Springs Village Voice and KVRE, the 50th Anniversary Treasure Hunt runs from Aug. 10 through Sept. 20. Three prizes valued at up to $1,000 will be awarded Saturday, Sept. 26 at the 50th Anniversary Balboa Beach Party from 5 to 9 p.m. All correct treasure hunt phrase entries will be put in the drawing for 3 winners who need not be present to win.

Clues will be offered each week to 5 “hidden-in-plain-site” Village locations and printed in each Tuesday Village Voice edition and announced every Monday and Wednesday mornings on KVRE, 92.9 FM.

Write down each week’s clue on the Treasure Hunt Game Card and identify all 5 locations; then mix and match the highlighted letters from your answers to the clues to spell out theHSV Treasure Hunt Phrase.

Entries must be submitted no later than midnight, Sept. 20 and can be mailed with the correct treasure hunt phrase to: Hot Springs Village Voice, 3576 Hwy 7 North, HSV, AR 71909 or KVRE, 122 DeSoto Center Dr., HSV, AR 71909. Entries may be mailed or hand delivered to HSV POA, 895 DeSoto Blvd., HSV, AR 71909.