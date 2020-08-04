Hot Springs Village Police Department received a number of new complaints that someone has fraudulently filed claims for unemployment insurance.

Also, a Hot Springs man pleaded no-contest to a driving-while-intoxicated charge.



July 16

After a La Vista Lane resident reported that her car had been stolen, an officer learned that the Hot Springs Village Townhouse Association had towed the car. The THA had warned the owner to update the car’s registration within 10 days. When an employee came to see if the townhouse member had complied, the car had no plate, so it was towed. The complainant told police she had a new plate, but had not placed it on the vehicle. She was told it was a civil matter between her and the townhouse association.

Goosepond Gate received damage when it closed on a truck delivering a load of bricks around 4 p.m. The driver said his GPS took him to the gate, and a resident arrived and used the gate. The trucker attempted to follow, but the gate closed on the trailer.



July 17

A northbound Jaguar driver on Balearic Road failed to stop at the DeSoto Boulevard intersection, ending in DeSoto’s north ditch. Damage: $2,000.

A Villager told police someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in his name, but using another address.

After a Lake Coronado resident pointed out that a spotlight across the lake appeared to be shining directly at her home, an officer assisted the spotlight owner in aiming the light toward his boat dock, where he wanted it to shine.

July 18

An office found a large box-style TV in the middle of the Rodrigo Way/Lane intersection. He found no ownership markings and moved it off the road, for the public works department to pick up.

At 10:15 a.m. a compliance officer found a blue Ford truck parked with an empty boat trailer on the Lake DeSoto ramp that did not appear to have lake user credentials, but the truck was gone when police arrived.

An officer checking on a report of toilet paper beside Lago Lane found wipes with a brown color on them, along with used baby diapers dumped in the area.

After a 12:14 p.m. report of a white SUV running off DeSoto Boulevard, shredding both passenger tires, then driving on bare rims and turning onto Emperado Way, police found it parked in the middle of the intersection with Gaucho Way. As 2 police vehicles parked, the GMC Yukon driver started to drive off. Police smelled intoxicants from the driver, as well as eye redness and inability to maintain balance. Jeffrey Clark Clayton, 57, last known address, Hot Springs Village, refused to submit to a test, and was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusing a chemical test. Hours later at the Garland County jail, he told an officer he still refused a breath test, but wanted to be taken for a blood test. After the officer consulted with the prosecuting attorney, Clayton was told he could not take a test after refusing it earlier. Damage: 2 rims, $300. On July 20, Clayton entered a no-contest plea, and received a fine and court costs of $995. He also received a 1-year suspended sentence, with a $25 per month probation fee and a suspended driver’s license.

A black-and-white dog that wandered up to Waypoint Restaurant around 12:30 p.m. was taken to the animal shelter. It had 2 collars, but no identification: A collar, with a possible shocking device; and a harness.

A light-colored Ford Ranger with loud pipes reportedly drove through the Mesero Way area repeatedly around 10:30 p.m.



July 19

An officer checked on a man sleeping in a vehicle outside the East Gate after 7:39 p.m. to see if he was OK. He said he was resting before driving to Conway, and then left.

An officer freed a black snake from netting on Ontur Lane, and released it at the edge of the lot, at the owner’s request.

A black-and-brown dachshund found on Segovia Way was taken to the animal shelter.



July 20

At the request of Arkansas State Police at 8:54 a.m., an officer looked for a GMC Yukon that reportedly was driven erratically and drove through the West Gate. The driver, who had his face on his phone’s GPS, said he found a dog and was taking it to the animal shelter. He was told that animals from outside the Village had to go to an outside shelter.

East Gate Shell called police at 9:15 a.m. after a man collecting petition signatures refused to move off property. He told an officer he had the owner’s permission to be on site, but the officer told him that as the owner was not present and the manager asked him to leave, he must move off. Later the store called and said the man entered the store without a mask, and they wanted him removed for criminal trespass. The man was not found when an officer arrived.

The driver of a white Ford pickup told East Gate staff he was going to look at some property, and then just drove in at 9:40 a.m.

A Villager told police that a younger relative who was released from prison a month earlier had apparently run up $1,481 in unauthorized charges on debit and credit cards. The probation officer had asked the victim to make a report and document the charges.



July 21

A Villager told police someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in his name.

A Villager told police someone had filed for unemployment benefits using his address, but another name.

At the request of Arkansas State Police at 7:50 p.m., an officer went to a Vaqueria Lane home to try to find the owner of a vehicle parked on the side of Interstate Highway 40. The vehicle was locked, with the keys on the driver’s seat.

A Villager told police someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in his name.

A Villager told police someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in her name.

A bright-red antique car was reportedly all over the road on DeSota Boulevard near mile marker 10 at 1:40 p.m.

An officer removed a bat from a Hayuco light fixture after 2:20 p.m.

A 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman entered a Garland County home prior to 5:50 p.m. after his children’s grandmother said he was not welcome and to leave. He allegedly knocked the grandmother down entering the home and spit on his ex-wife’s boyfriend, but left without the children. Kodi Allen McCoughan, North Mission Street, Hot Springs, is charged with criminal trespass and 2nd-degree battery in Garland County Circuit Court. The latter charge is a Class D felony.



July 22

An incarcerated man mailed a letter to his former landlady, saying he would like to come and visit after his release. She contacted the prosecuting attorney’s office to say she wants no further contact with the man.

A couple told police a young woman they allowed to stay in their home to help them pack up to move to another state is believed to have stolen items worth around $17,500.

After LifeNet checked on a newly-arrived Villager, police were called because of the strong smell of gasoline. An officer found an open gasoline can in a guest bedroom, along with a gasoline scooter. Both were moved outside and the home was allowed to ventilate.



July 23

An officer picked up a black Labrador retriever found on Maderas Drive and took it to the animal shelter.

A pickup truck and SUV collided at the intersection of DeSoto Boulevard and Ponce de Leon Drive around 9:18 a.m. Due to conflicting stories and damage that did not match the stories, the report said it was impossible to determine fault. Damage: $2,000 and $10,000.

Three more Villagers, including a business owner, said someone fraudulently filed for unemployment benefits in their name.

A complainant told police he was not allowing a gray SUV to tailgate in Balboa Gate, but had to move to allow a LifeNet ambulance to enter at 2:51 p.m. Anyone who sees a tailgater should gather information about the vehicle and license plate and call police, but not try to detain the vehicle.

July 24

An officer checked on a Frontera Lane resident after a mail carrier said mail had not been picked up in several days. The resident said she was OK, and just had not checked her mail.

A white Honda Accord reportedly was driven recklessly on Highway 5, then entered the East Gate at high speed at 7:19 p.m.

An officer told a roofing crew foreman about working hours at a Princesa Drive home at 8:53 p.m. The crew had packed up and was about to leave when he arrived.



July 25

A compliance officer requested a citation for theft of services after finding a Toyota 4Runner and empty boat trailer parked at Coronado boat ramp, without lake-user credentials, at 8:23 a.m. He checked the deposit box and found no money for a day-use permit. Signs at ramps warn users they must have lake-user credentials before launching a boat.

A cat owner reportedly became irate after the crate a groomer was carrying broke, allowing the cat to escape around 9:14 a.m. The man reportedly started cursing and apparently punched an unknown object.

Another Villager reported that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment in her name.