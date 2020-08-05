Organizers of the annual Big Dam Bridge 100 cycling tour announced two ride options for cyclists participating in this year’s event. The options are an alternate plan to the traditional 3,000-plus participant ride that was scheduled for Sept. 26.

Cyclists who still plan to travel to central Arkansas for a live ride on Sept. 26, or any time before the end of the year, may take part in the In-Person Solo Challenge on the Big Dam Bridge 100 course. The Solo Challenge will not be an organized event, so the route will not be marked, and no aid stations will be in place. Cyclists may enjoy the route on their own and will still receive a participant swag bag with their registration.

The Big Dam Bridge 100 Driveway Challenge is a virtual event for cyclists to ride the course any time and any place. Any cyclist who is currently registered and chooses to not participate in either event this year, may roll their registration to the 2021 ride at no cost.

Race director Bruce Dunn says the change is a result of the uncertainly of the circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a first in the history of our ride and it is not the path we wanted to take but, after countless hours of planning and considerations, we believe it is more prudent to consider the fact that we don’t know what Covid-19 will hand us during the next two months, and the health and safety of our cyclists is our priority,” he said. “In the spirit of trying to cater to the different preferences of our participants, we decided to offer a hybrid event so cyclists can choose which option works best for them. We’re moving forward with two great options – and an incredible swag bag, either way you go.”

Cyclists who have already registered for the BDB100 cycling tour must edit their registration to change the category and select either the In-Person Solo Challenge, the virtual Driveway Challenge or roll their registration to the 2021 BDB100 event.

Those interested in the virtual tour may also register on the BDB100 website, www.TheBigDamBridge100.com. The virtual event may be found on the RaceJoy app that provides participants with a virtual route of the actual course, mile tracking, pacing, virtual cheer sections and other features.

The annual BDB100 has attracted more than 3,500 cyclists to central Arkansas from across the nation and world, offering routes ranging from 15 to 105 miles. The ride is a celebration of the “Big Dam Bridge,” a 4,226-foot bridge over the Arkansas River that connects Little Rock to North Little Rock. It is the longest bridge in North America built for pedestrians and bicycle traffic.