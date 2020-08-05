On Wednesday, Arkansas passed the 500 mark of total coronavirus-related deaths with 18 additional deaths for a total of 508 since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Arkansas in March.

With 912 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Arkansas once again saw a rise in the seven-day rolling average that had been flat since the weekend.

Sebastian County had the third highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 51. The county has held steady around that number of new cases per day for a week.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), there were 450 active cases in Sebastian County as of Wednesday. Newly installed Arkansas Health Secretary Jose Romero shared that there were 6,937 active cases across the state. Romero had served as the acting health secretary following Dr. Nate Smith’s resignation to take a job with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta.

The total number of hospitalizations as of Wednesday was 516 with 106 patients on ventilators.

In a new projection graph, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) predicted that there would be 55,000 cumulative cases by Aug. 10.

On Wednesday, the rolling seven-day average for positivity rate was over 10% which is the recommended threshold from the CDC.

Testing goals

Hutchinson announced a goal to test the nine remaining correctional facilities and stated that 10 national guardsmen would be helping collect samples from the inmates. This comes after 159 inmates tested positive on Wednesday.

Schools reopening

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key announced that there was a new call center for anyone with questions regarding the reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year. The call center would be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and the number to call is (833) 353-6050.

Key has been working with school districts to set up plans between the district, ADH and Arkansas Department of Education (ADE). According to Key, they are still working on plans for teachers if they contract COVID-19.

When asked about schools that have already opened in other states, both Hutchinson and Key expressed that there were things to be learned from those schools, but that the rise in cases should not be a surprise.

The subject of standardized testing was also raised on whether or not it would be effective for students if they are switching between in-class and online learning throughout the year. Hutchinson stressed the importance of testing for students as they progress in school.

The governor closed his briefing by stating that he would be in Washington, D.C., on Thursday for the governor’s conference but would be back for his report on Friday.